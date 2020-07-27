Activist questions scope of work; CEO says didn’t share data

mumbai

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:42 IST

RTI activist Saket Gokhale, who brought to light the alleged appointment of an agency run by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Devang Dave, to manage a social media page of the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Maharashtra during last year’s Assembly elections, has raised questions over the scope of work allotted to the agency.

Gokhale alleged that not only was the appointment in conflict of interest, but the work allotted to it was also with the intention of muzzling the voice of the Opposition. Gokhale on Monday tweeted contents of a government resolution issued in October 2017, describing the scope of work. He alleged the agency, Signpost, was not just responsible for social media posts, but also data targeting and neutralising negative sentiments against then ruling BJP government. He alleged there was a possibility of compromise of personal information related to voters.

CEO Baldev Singh said, “The allegations are denied in toto. Signpost’s role was limited to social awareness of voters, there was no question of sharing any other data. DGIPR has scrutinised and confirmed that Signpost has no political link. The impression created by Gokhale that Dave and his company were given contract is baseless.”

The Office of CEO Maharashtra later tweeted to clarify that DGIPR had appointed Signpost India Pvt Ltd owned by Dave and not the Socialcentral Solutions.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Gokhale alleged that CEO, Maharashtra appointed Signpost India Pvt Ltd, which was controlled by Dave, who was the BJP’s information technology and social media cell head. Gokhale alleged Signpost India Pvt ltd and Dave’s Socialcentral Solutions share same office address and Dave on his profile page admitted to having worked for the CEO, Maharashtra. Signpost India was empanelled by DGIPR.

Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan then wrote to the chief election commissioner of India demanding a thorough inquiry.

Dave in his tweets on Friday had admitted that he controls Signpost and Socialsentral Solutions, which are located on the same address. Dave refused to speak on the issue on Monday.

Dilip Pandharpatte, director general, DGIPR, said, “In our internal assessment, we have found that Dave was not linked with Signpost, the agency empanelled by us. We do not qualify any agency linked with any political party, but it is difficult to track indirect or discreet links.”

Maharashtra BJP’s vice-president Madhav Bhandari said, “The allegations are related to DGIPR and office of CEO, Maharashtra, and not against us. The Congress should conduct a probe.” Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant tweeted that taking the issued raised by Gokhale forward, the party will unearth some very serious revelations.