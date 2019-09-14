Activist wants action against traffic dept over signboards nailed on trees in Thane

mumbai

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 01:03 IST

A Thane-based activist has claimed that the traffic department has violated the Tree Act by nailing ‘No parking’ signboards on trees at several spots in the city.

Activist Rajiv Dutta has written to the Thane police commissioner and other agencies demanding action be taken over harming the trees.

“I have written to the officials about authorities nailing signboards on trees. I have mentioned in the letter that the traffic department’s action is a violation of the Tree Act, National Green Tribunal rulings and high court orders,” said Dutta.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) confirmed it has received a letter from the activist on the issue.

“We received the letter by the activist about nailing signboards on trees. The matter will be forwarded to the tree department and accordingly action will be taken,” said a senior official from the TMC.

Despite repeated attempts, traffic officers were unavailable for comment.

Dutta has taken photos of signboards on trees and forwarded them with the letters as proof.

“One signboard has been nailed on trees near Thane Police School, Mahagiri. I have submitted the photos with my letter as proof,” said Dutta.

“Around 12 to 15 trees in the city have such signboards nailed on them. By law, the civic body is supposed to take action by filing an FIR against violators of the Tree Act. However, I have not received a reply to my letters,” he added.

Meanwhile, the signboards have been ignored by residents, who continue to violate rules by parking vehicles just below the signboards.

