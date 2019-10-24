Activists launch a campaign against zoo at Aarey Colony

mumbai

Activists and Aarey Milk Colony residents have started an e-mail campaign against the extension of the Veermata Jijabai Bhosle Udyan (Byculla zoo) and construction of a botanical park in Aarey Milk Colony.

The state forest department and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in June for the handing over of around 100 acres of land at Aarey Milk Colony for the zoo.

The protestors will send the e-mail to the chief minister of the state, revenue minister, environment minister and their respective secretaries. “This isn’t against any political party, but there are political leaders who have been opposing the Metro car shed project saying that it affects the biodiversity, but are supporting the zoo. When the new government forms, we want our stand to be clear right from day one,” said Yash Marwah, who started the petition.

Marwah said they are being cautious with other development projects at Aarey after the recent development at the Metro-3 car shed site. According to details recently published under Animal Discoveries report — New Species and New Records by Zoological Survey of India — six new discoveries and another five rediscoveries of spiders, scorpions and geckos were witnessed in Aarey.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 00:25 IST