Actor Boman Irani pays tribute to Alyque Padamsee, says he oozed confidence

I was around 34, working as a photographer and trying to get my life in order when I had a chance encounter with Alyque Padamsee that changed the course of my life. One day Shiamak (Davar, choreographer) just randomly proposed that we meet Alyque. I said: “Ok, but what for?” He said: “Will just go and say hi to him.” The idea of just turning up in front of The Alyque Padamsee just to say hi seemed a bit odd but I tagged along. I had no clue that I was going for an audition and even that Shiamak knew about MY love for acting. But I went. I must admit I was quite intimidated by his presence. He auditioned me and gave me a small role in the musical, Roshni, which he later extended. It was much more than the size of the role. I learnt a lot and I learnt not only about acting techniques but about stagecraft, lighting, scene transitions.

With Alyque around, you would almost unconsciously imbibe things. Many actors who are today doing well in movies or are big names in theatre had their first break with Alyque. Not only actors, the same is true for technicians, sound engineers, art directors. Shiamak started with him in Evita as a background dancer. He had this innate ability to spot talent and nurture that. He had that eye. That was his greatest gift. And he made it happen for everyone.

What I learnt from him the most was how to be confident on stage. Alyque oozed confidence and that would rub off on everyone on stage, even when you are a bundle of nerves inside. And he hated anything that is lacklustre. If he spotted that an actor is going dheela he would jump on to the stage and scream “wake up!”.He wanted energy on stage and he wouldn’t have it any other way. He hated sluggishness of any sort. In fact, I remember him telling me often that an actor should never have lazy lips. He liked clear dialogue delivery. “Please don’t let your lips become lazy. Then you will stop feeling the words,” I still remember him saying.

He had a very keen eye. He would always have his ‘observations’ about everything. He was always making notes in his mind if not on an actual piece of paper. Whenever we would walk in we would wait for him to come up with those ‘observations’.

The thing I admire the most about Alyque is his originality. He was unlike anyone. I always try to do that when I am approaching a role.

Although he was very authoritative he respected artists. I had photographed him a few times. He knew that it was my domain and never interfered with his suggestions. I remember putting him in some very odd lighting but he was a sport! He was as good at taking directions as he was in giving them. Sadly enough, it seems I have misplaced those photographs. I have been looking for them frantically since morning….

When I was on Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, he had sent in a video where he said: “I told you that you will do well in cinema, but I also told you that you should come back to theatre. Come back.” I can still hear the last echoes of that ‘come back’ in my head. Maybe someday. But Alyque won’t be there to share his observations. Will miss you.

As told to Ananya Ghosh



First Published: Nov 18, 2018 01:13 IST