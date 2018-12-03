Actor Ravi Kishan booked flat, duped of Rs 1.5 crore by Mumbai realty firm

Actor Ravi Kishan was duped of Rs 1.5 crore by builders of Kamala Landmarc group. They allegedly took the money from him for a flat in a Juhu high-rise, but did not give it to him.

Kishan had submitted a complaint to EOW a few weeks ago against Jitendra Jain, Jinendra Jain and Ketan Shah, directors of Kamala Landmarc Group. The police merged his complaint with that of another victim, Sunil Nair, a Versova-based financial consultant, who was also allegedly duped by the real estate company to the tune of Rs 6.5 crore for the same Juhu housing project. Collectively, the actor and Nair were allegedly duped of Rs 8 crore by JV Group, a joint venture of Kamala Landmrc group and another realty firm.

Kishan’s representative confirmed that the actor has given a police complaint, but was not aware of the latest development of the case. The actor was not available for a comment, she said.

Nair, in his complaint stated that in 2011 he had bought a commercial unit for Rs 3.10 crore in a Santacruz (West)-based housing project by Kamala Real Estate Hub Private Limited, a sister concern of Kamala Landmarc Group. However, as the occupation certificate (OC) for the project was not received, Nair was offered a flat in the builder’s other project Siddhant Project in Versova. Nair decided to buy two flats in Siddhant Project.

In January 2015, Nair paid Rs 6.5 crore to the builder for the two flats in Siddhant Project. He was given the allotment letters and was promised the flats in a year, but the builder kept delaying the sale agreement.

Till now, only the plinth has been constructed. When Nair confronted the builders, they claimed it has been stopped owing to some Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) clearance, which will be resolved soon.

However, Nair was shocked to learn the project is a redevelopment one and 15 members of one Siddhant Co-operative Housing Society appointed one JV Properties Private Ltd as the developer for the project in 2012. JV Developers was probably never developing this property.

In his statement, Nair said he suspected that the builders cheated home buyers by taking money from them and showing them flats in other housing company’s projects having similar sounding company names.

Nair then also learnt about Kishan being duped similarly. “The actor had booked a 3,165-sqm 12th floor flat in Siddhant Project. After he made a payment of Rs 1.5crore, he was given the allotment letter. But he also did not get the house.”

“We combined their complaints together and lodged an FIR under sections 409, 420 and 120B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under sections 3, 4, 5, 8, 13 and 14 (1)(2) of Maharashtra Ownership Flats Act (MOFA) against Jitendra, Jinendra and Shah, for criminal conspiracy, cheating, breaching of trust and violations of housing law MOFA,” said an EOW official. Possibility of more victims cannot be ruled out, the officer added.

The three directors were arrested in November 2016 and since then are in judicial custody.

Advocate Bipin Joshi, who represents Kamala Landmarc Group said out of 23 cases against the company in the high court, it had been given bail in over 15 cases. “We need co-operation from the home buyers so that those projects which are left incomplete can be completed. Home buyers do not have any association. And the police are registering cases after cases. Our clients can resolve matters once they are out of the jail. We have moved a petition requesting clubbing all the cases so that a one-time solution can be reached.”

24th FIR against realty firm

This is the 24th FIR against Kamala Landmarc group and its companies for duping over 250 people of Rs 300 crore.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 09:36 IST