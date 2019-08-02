Admissions resume at Mumbai University’s distance learning institute

mumbai

The registration process of University of Mumbai’s (MU) Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) re-started on Friday. The move comes after IDOL recently received the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) affiliation for the academic year 2019-20 .

“Registrations had begun on July 19, but we could not start the admissions process until the affiliation came through. The updated list of affiliated distance education institutes was released on Wednesday by UGC. Our admissions and fee payment link was activated by Friday,” said Vinod Malale, public relations officer, IDOL. The updated schedule for admissions was also released on Friday.

In June 2017, UGC had issued a notification to regulate distance learning courses across the country. It required institutes to seek the regulator’s recognition for the courses.

IDOL did not feature in the first list issued in August 2018 as MU’s National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading had expired. It failed to show up in the updated lists published in January and June this year.

