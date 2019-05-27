Admissions to FYJC in Maharashtra begin

The portal for admissions to first-year junior colleges (FYJC) – https://mumbai.11thadmission.net – will open today to fill part one of the applications. The deadline will be put up on the website on Monday.

This year, there are 849 colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). While part one can be filled before the results, part two (option form), which consists of college preferences, can be filled only once the SSC results are out. For part two, students need to fill in their marks, and can select up to 10 colleges.

“For part one, students can approach their schools or take help from the nearest guidance centres. In part two, they can apply to colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR),” said Bhaskarrao Babar, assistant director of education, Mumbai region.

Officials at the education department said students should pick colleges after a realistic assessment of the cut-off marks and other factors, including distance from their house, subjects offered, etc. “Many students often fill the application form in a hurry and don’t think the college preferences through. If they don’t get their first preferred college, they are often stuck with the one they did not want, but had still filled in. Students should put names of colleges where they really want a seat,” said an official. Continuing with the rule from the past two years, students who get a seat in the college they mentioned as their first preference will have to take admission there. In a first, students who get into ITIs and other courses can opt out of the admission process by clicking on the ‘withdraw application’ option at any point.

The state education department is likely to release a matrix of the available seats on Monday.

First Published: May 27, 2019 00:25 IST