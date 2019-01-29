Admissions to PG medical courses in Maharashtra deferred till February 8 till HC’s directions on Maratha quota

Admissions to post-graduate medical seats in Maharashtra will not begin until the court gives clear directions on implementation of the 16% Maratha quota, the Bombay high court (HC) said on Monday, deferring the process that was to begin in the first week of February to February 8.

Results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-PG) are likely to be announced on January 30.

The move has brought relief to thousands of aspirants, who were worried about the quota eating into open category seats and making the competition tougher.

The petition, jointly filed by parents and students aspiring for undergraduate and post-graduate medical and dental seats in state institutes, questions the basis of the Maratha quota.

“The court has announced that all petitions against the implementation of the quota will be heard on February 6, 7 and 8 and until then no admissions will take place,” said one of the petitioners.

“It is better to delay admissions than create confusion, as with 16% of Maratha quota and 10% economically weaker section (EWS) quota, PG students will be left with less than 5% seats under the open category,” said another parent.

