After credit war, Chunabhatti to BKC connector thrown open

mumbai

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 23:57 IST

The 1.6-km Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to Chunabhatti corridor was finally thrown open to the public on Sunday.

The corridor will provide motorists with direct access to BKC from the Eastern Express Highway. It is expected to cut travel time by 30 minutes.

Announcing the opening of the connector, caretaker chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted: “In public interest, I declare that BKC-Chunabhatti Connector (flyover) stands open from today(Sunday) evening.”

A credit war had broken out as the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik alleged that the inauguration of the flyover is being delayed on purpose by the BJP to claim credit for the project. Following massive protests led by the NCP on October 27, MMRDA had stated that the corridor would be opened from November 9.

On Sunday, Fadnavis tweeted regarding the opening of the flyover.

“A fish belly shaped elevated corridor, passing through BKC, Babubhai Compound, Central Railway (near Sion), Duncan Colony, Harbour Line (Chunabhatti station), Somaiya ground and lands at Eastern Express Highway, is our yet another step towards bringing ease in living for Mumbaikars! Have a good drive”.

