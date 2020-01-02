After LPG leak on train, CR issues safety checklist

mumbai

After a gas leak was spotted on a goods train in December 2019, Central Railway has issued a safety checklist for companies loading liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) inside wagons.

CR has also deployed two officials to inspect every goods wagon loaded with gas. CR officials had noticed the LPG leak in a goods wagon that arrived from Uran and was heading towards Igatpuri at Khardi station. It was the first such incident recorded across CR’s network. Companies have also been asked to be vigilant, conduct inspection and check the seals of the wagons. “A meeting of all companies was conducted. A checklist has been shared with them. It is their duty to safely load gases in the wagons,” said a senior CR official.

HARBOUR LINE HIT

Local train services on the Harbour line were running with a delay of 30 minutes on Thursday owing to a rail fracture at Belapur station at 4.05pm.

MOTORMAN SAVES MAN

Asharam Verma, a CR motorman, saved an injured man lying on the tracks near Thakurli station on Wednesday, by halting the train in time and helping him get treatment. He had earlier saved the life of another passenger trying to kill herself near Dombivli. He was awarded by the divisional railway manager.