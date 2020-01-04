After Nashik and Kolhapur, BJP loses Beed district council

mumbai

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 23:54 IST

After the Nashik and Kolhapur district councils, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also lost the Beed district council election to the three Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) elected its party leaders to the post of president and vice president in Beed district council with the help of the Shiv Sena, Congress and three BJP rebel leaders.

While the NCP won 23 seats against BJP’s 17, it got help from Sena’s four seats and Congress’s two seats.

The loss of Beed district council is yet another defeat for former BJP minister and Other Backward Class (OBC) leader Pankaja Munde, who lost the seat to her cousin and rival Dhananjay Munde from the NCP in the Assembly polls.

Pankaja had earlier tweeted that the impact of the MVA coalition at the state level was evident in Beed. In her tweet she said, “Last night itself, Sena leaders expressed helplessness to support us. We will contest the polls as a part of the democratic process, but the verdict is clear.”

The BJP has, however, managed to retain Jalgaon district council after its two main warring leaders — Eknath Khadse and Girish Mahajan — worked together.

