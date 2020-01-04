e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / After Nashik and Kolhapur, BJP loses Beed district council

After Nashik and Kolhapur, BJP loses Beed district council

mumbai Updated: Jan 04, 2020 23:54 IST
Ketaki Ghoge
Ketaki Ghoge
Hindustantimes
         

After the Nashik and Kolhapur district councils, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also lost the Beed district council election to the three Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) elected its party leaders to the post of president and vice president in Beed district council with the help of the Shiv Sena, Congress and three BJP rebel leaders.

While the NCP won 23 seats against BJP’s 17, it got help from Sena’s four seats and Congress’s two seats.

The loss of Beed district council is yet another defeat for former BJP minister and Other Backward Class (OBC) leader Pankaja Munde, who lost the seat to her cousin and rival Dhananjay Munde from the NCP in the Assembly polls.

Pankaja had earlier tweeted that the impact of the MVA coalition at the state level was evident in Beed. In her tweet she said, “Last night itself, Sena leaders expressed helplessness to support us. We will contest the polls as a part of the democratic process, but the verdict is clear.”

The BJP has, however, managed to retain Jalgaon district council after its two main warring leaders — Eknath Khadse and Girish Mahajan — worked together.

.

top news
Two missiles hit US base housing troops in Iraq
Two missiles hit US base housing troops in Iraq
Uddhav Thackeray sends final list of portfolios to Maharashtra Guv, waits for nod
Uddhav Thackeray sends final list of portfolios to Maharashtra Guv, waits for nod
‘Why sympathy for miscreants?’: Adityanath on Priyanka Gandhi’s UP visit
‘Why sympathy for miscreants?’: Adityanath on Priyanka Gandhi’s UP visit
‘Try speaking 10 lines’: BJP’s Nadda throws CAA challenge to Rahul Gandhi
‘Try speaking 10 lines’: BJP’s Nadda throws CAA challenge to Rahul Gandhi
Will make Delhi roads like that of London, Tokyo if re-elected: Arvind Kejriwal
Will make Delhi roads like that of London, Tokyo if re-elected: Arvind Kejriwal
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
Passengers allegedly manhandle AI crew, threaten to break cockpit door
Passengers allegedly manhandle AI crew, threaten to break cockpit door
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News