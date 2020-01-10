After #OccupyGateway, time for Gandhi Peace March

mumbai

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 00:30 IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday flagged off former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha’s 21-day Gandhi Peace Yatra, a 3,000-km march from Mumbai to New Delhi, to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

The march, will travel through six states, including the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states of Gujarat, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and will reach Rajghat in Delhi on January 30. “The steps taken by the Indian government are threatening the unity of India. Many communities, including minorities, do not have the capability to prove where they come from, or how long they have stayed in India. Even though they are part of free India, they will be forcefully put in detention camps… because of the decisions of the Indian government. We have to build unity and give strength to the country,” said Pawar, adding, “The government has harmed the unity with this new law, and misused the power they have. What happened in JNU has hurt the sentiments of many Indians. Many parts of society are upset, but they need direction. Only Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology can show them the way. It is the only thing that will help us save the Constitution.”

Sinha said, “This is to protest the CAA, NRC and NPR brought by the government, and the violence it has unleashed on many sections of the society. Many state governments are also participating in this violence. Through this march, we want to tell people that we are united and will always stand united.”

Former chief minister of Maharashtra Prithviraj Chavan, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar, and All India Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Nadimal Haque who was representing party chief Mamata Banerjee, and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik were present at the event.