Air India to pay extra ₹2.95 crore to Mangalore air crash victim’s family in Navi Mumbai

More than eight years after Mahendra Kodkani, a Navi Mumbai resident, died in an air crash at Mangalore, Air India will pay an additional compensation of ₹2.95 crore to his family. Earlier, the airline had paid ₹4.4 crore to his parents and family members.

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission last week directed Air India to pay a sum of ₹2.95 crore as additional compensation to Kodkani’s wife and children. Air India has also been ordered to pay further amounts to the family with a 9% annual interest rate on the different components of compensation.

On 22 May 2010, Air India Express flight-812 coming from Dubai crash landed at Mangalore airport, resulting in 158 fatalities. Only eight passengers survived. Kodkani, who worked in the Gulf, was one of the victims.

Air India had paid a sum of ₹40 lakh to Mahendra’s parents and ₹4 crore to his family members. But, in 2012, his wife and children approached the National Consumer Commission (NCC), through advocate Yeshwant Shenoy, claiming they were entitled to total compensation of ₹13.42 lakh and sought for the balance payout with interest.

Air India resisted the complaint, contending that an amount of ₹40 lakh was already paid to the parents of the deceased and following a Kerala high court directive, a fair and reasonable amount to families who lost their breadwinners.

Air India, however, did not dispute figures regarding the earnings of the deceased. The NCC accepted claims made by Kodkani’s family but following its own calculations, concluded they were entitled to receive a total compensation of United Arab Emirates dirham 58.81 lakh – about ₹7.35 crore — on account losing their breadwinner.

The NCC ordered Air India to pay them the balance amount of ₹2.95 crore after deducting the ₹4.4 crore already paid to Kodkani’s parents and his family.

