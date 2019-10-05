All CSMIA staff will have to take Breath analyser tests

mumbai

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 00:39 IST

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) this week introduced breath analyser (BA) tests for all airport employees, in compliance with a directive issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) last year. According to an earlier mandate, the BA test was compulsorily only for on-duty pilots and cabin crew.

The latest order states that any person performing safety-sensitive activities at the airport will be subjected to the breath analyser test. This includes personnel from aerodrome operations, rescue and firefighting, ground handling, aircraft maintenance, and air traffic control.

A spokesperson for the airport operator, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), said, “The BA examination at CSMIA will be carried through the existing all-day medical centres at the airport terminals and the three newly added facilities at the airside. The BA examination facilities at CSMIA were inaugurated on October 2.”

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 00:39 IST