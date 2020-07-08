e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Amid talks of rift, Uddhav Thackeray meets Ajit Pawar

Amid talks of rift, Uddhav Thackeray meets Ajit Pawar

mumbai Updated: Jul 08, 2020 01:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A day after differences between the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) came to the fore, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar met on Tuesday evening. The meeting between the two leaders came after NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Thackeray on Monday, who was believed to be upset over the unilateral decision to transfer 10 IPS officers and poaching of five Sena corporators by the NCP.

Thackeray and Ajit Pawar met at the Bal Thackeray memorial plot at Shivaji Park and the two leaders are believed to have discussed the two issues and matters related to lockdown. Sena ministers Aaditya Thackeray, Eknath Shinde and Anil Parab, and NCP minister Anil Deshmukh were also present at the former Mayor’s bungalow.

Meanwhile, Pawar on Tuesday said appointments of IPS and IAS officers are done with the approval of chief minister, ending the controversy.

Earlier in the day, Sena leader Sanjay Raut chose to downplay the friction between the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies. Commenting on the recent developments, Raut said, “There is no lack of coordination or bickering or any ‘internal differences’ within the government as the leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has been claiming. The word ‘internal differences’ is not part of MVA’s dictionary. If there are issues, we discuss and resolve them.”

He also said it would not be correct to say that Ajit Pawar engineered the defection of five Sena corporators from Parner Nagar Panchayat in Ahmednagar. The Sena leader termed the issue of corporators a “local” one, which has now been resolved.

On Monday, Thackeray conveyed to Pawar that the five corporators should come back to the Sena. The message was sent to the NCP leader by Thackeray’s personal assistant and party secretary Milind Narvekar. However, the five corporators are unwilling to go back and are planning to resign and remain with the NCP, as they are unhappy with the party’s local leadership in Ahmednagar.

Muddassar Sayyad, one of the corporators, told TV channels, “If the NCP asks us to return to the Sena, we will resign and seek membership of the NCP, but will not return.” Another corporator Nandkumar Deshmukh said, “Former MLA [Vijay Auti] did not let us work, neither did he do anything for people.”

Raut, a Rajya Sabha MP, who is the executive editor of Sena mouthpiece Saamana, recorded an interview with Pawar on Monday. He said Pawar, in the interview that will be published on July 11, has expressed confidence that the three-party government will complete its full term.

top news
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
US formally withdraws from WHO: Senator
US formally withdraws from WHO: Senator
Ready for CBI probe in gold smuggling case, says Kerala CM after removing top aide
Ready for CBI probe in gold smuggling case, says Kerala CM after removing top aide
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19
Kanpur’s controversial ex-SSP, entire Chaubeypur police station staff transferred
Kanpur’s controversial ex-SSP, entire Chaubeypur police station staff transferred
Jammu and Kashmir villager asked to pay Rs 10 crore for electricity he didn’t use!
Jammu and Kashmir villager asked to pay Rs 10 crore for electricity he didn’t use!
Hardik and Krunal Pandya reach Ranchi for Dhoni’s b’day
Hardik and Krunal Pandya reach Ranchi for Dhoni’s b’day
Ladakh: BRO expanding strategic Khardung La road amid face-off with China
Ladakh: BRO expanding strategic Khardung La road amid face-off with China
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In