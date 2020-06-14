Another Covid +ve patient delivers baby; count at Nair Hospital crosses 300 mark

mumbai

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:48 IST

The number of Covid-19 positive mothers who safely delivered healthy babies at Mumbai Central’s BYL Nair Hospital crossed 300 on Saturday night. Two more pregnant women delivered babies on Sunday morning, bringing the count to 302 women and 306 babies delivered, including a set of triplets and a pair of twins.

While 11 among the babies born at Nair Hospital had initially tested positive for Covid-19, they all tested negative after discharge.

According to doctors attending to the pregnant women, “Babies are not born Covid-19 positive if their mothers are positive at the time of the birth. However, babies can catch the infection from the mother after birth,” said a doctor from Nair Hospital.

Mumbai reported 1,395 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday and 69 deaths. The total Covid count in the city was 58,226 and total deaths stood at 2,182. There are 29,050 active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai at present, and 26,986 positive patients recovered and have been discharged so far. The recovery rate for Mumbai is 46% and the overall growth rate is 3%.

Dharavi recorded 13 new cases on Sunday and no deaths. The total number of cases in the slum pocket has reached 2,043, and 1,002 people have recovered. This is the second day in a row that Dharavi has recorded no new deaths. Mumbai’s mortality rate is now 3.74%.

So far, 2,57,274 tests have been conducted ion the city as of Saturday, with a positivity percentage of 22.05%.

Positivity percent determines the number of people who test positive out of the total tests conducted. For per million population of Mumbai, 19,779 tests have been conducted so far.

At present, there are 825 active containment zones and 4,708 sealed buildings in the city, and 411 other containment zones have now been released.