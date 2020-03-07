e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Archbishop: Greet with folded hands and don’t kiss the cross

Archbishop: Greet with folded hands and don’t kiss the cross

mumbai Updated: Mar 07, 2020 00:24 IST
Yesha Kotak
Yesha Kotak
Hindustantimes
         

While Holi gatherings are being cancelled across the city for fear of spreading the coronavirus, the Catholic Archdiocese of Bombay, which has around 5 lakh members, issued new guidelines for religious services on Thursday.

A circular issued by Archbishop Oswald Gracias to parish priests of the 122 churches that fall within the diocese, asks community members to greet each other with folded hands instead of a handshake. He has also said holy communion should be received in hand instead of being placed in the mouth. Congregations have also been instructed to not kiss the crucifix. The circular also asks priests and ministers to use sanitiser on their hands and to keep the holy water stoop dry. Community members have been asked to follow these guidelines until Easter, following which they will be reviewed. Easter will be observed on April 12.

“The guidelines were issued to sensitise people so that they follow similar practices at their homes as well. These guidelines have only been issued for Mumbai region as of now. We are in the process of issuing it for the entire country under the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India,” said Gracias, adding that schools under the diocese will follow similar rules. “We want people to exercise caution and avoid physical contact so that a virus such as this could be controlled,” he said.

Community members commended the archdiocese’s decision. “Our Central government and the World Health Organisation are issuing guidelines to help people stay safe. Similarly, if the archdiocese has issued guidelines, then it is commendable and a welcome step. I am sure community members would follow it,” said Astrid Lobo Gajiwala, a doctor and a lay Catholic theologian.

Father Frazer Mascarenhas, parish priest of St Peter’s Church at Bandra and former principal of St Xavier’s College, said all parish priests have accepted the circular and welcomed it. “We have people from across the world visiting our churches and we never know who may be infected. Though Mumbai has not been hit by virus yet, it is better to be safe,” said Mascarenhas.

top news
ED raids Yes Bank’s former CEO Rana Kapoor’s Worli residence in Mumbai
ED raids Yes Bank’s former CEO Rana Kapoor’s Worli residence in Mumbai
Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24 hours
Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24 hours
Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
Guilty movie review: KJo atones for past sins, Kiara Advani is a revelation
Guilty movie review: KJo atones for past sins, Kiara Advani is a revelation
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news