Archbishop: Greet with folded hands and don’t kiss the cross

mumbai

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 00:24 IST

While Holi gatherings are being cancelled across the city for fear of spreading the coronavirus, the Catholic Archdiocese of Bombay, which has around 5 lakh members, issued new guidelines for religious services on Thursday.

A circular issued by Archbishop Oswald Gracias to parish priests of the 122 churches that fall within the diocese, asks community members to greet each other with folded hands instead of a handshake. He has also said holy communion should be received in hand instead of being placed in the mouth. Congregations have also been instructed to not kiss the crucifix. The circular also asks priests and ministers to use sanitiser on their hands and to keep the holy water stoop dry. Community members have been asked to follow these guidelines until Easter, following which they will be reviewed. Easter will be observed on April 12.

“The guidelines were issued to sensitise people so that they follow similar practices at their homes as well. These guidelines have only been issued for Mumbai region as of now. We are in the process of issuing it for the entire country under the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India,” said Gracias, adding that schools under the diocese will follow similar rules. “We want people to exercise caution and avoid physical contact so that a virus such as this could be controlled,” he said.

Community members commended the archdiocese’s decision. “Our Central government and the World Health Organisation are issuing guidelines to help people stay safe. Similarly, if the archdiocese has issued guidelines, then it is commendable and a welcome step. I am sure community members would follow it,” said Astrid Lobo Gajiwala, a doctor and a lay Catholic theologian.

Father Frazer Mascarenhas, parish priest of St Peter’s Church at Bandra and former principal of St Xavier’s College, said all parish priests have accepted the circular and welcomed it. “We have people from across the world visiting our churches and we never know who may be infected. Though Mumbai has not been hit by virus yet, it is better to be safe,” said Mascarenhas.