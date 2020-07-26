e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Army men to help Covid staff and frontliners commute safely

Army men to help Covid staff and frontliners commute safely

mumbai Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:41 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
         

In a unique initiative that looks at supporting frontline workers, a Bengaluru-based company run by ex-servicemen has initiated a mobility service called ‘Sainik for Doctors’ exclusively for Covid hospitals.

Through this initiative, MotherPod Innovations Private Limited, is looking at providing a safe, secure and comfortable transit service for frontline workers. While the initiative has already been launched in Bengaluru, the company is in talks with several players in Mumbai to launch the service.

Captain Sanjay Kumar Singh, head of partnerships, MotherPod, said, “In the current scenario, heightened security measures and standards have become critical for safer commutes — whether you consider healthcare workers, or people travelling for business or leisure. Ex-defence personnel are ideal for this challenge since they are disciplined and trained to follow the highest standards of safety protocols. Over time, MotherPod will expand its community of sainiks and provide many more veterans a supportive ecosystem to move ahead in their careers.”

The company aims to re-skill and resettle 100,000 veterans in civil society in the next three years and has partnered with defence organisations across the country for the same.

In terms of commute, ‘Sainik for Doctors initiative will follow a stringent protocol, said Singh. “The maximum number of passengers per ride is fixed at two. A secure acrylic partition of the highest quality will be installed in every vehicle. In addition, a single-use PPE kit with gloves, a sanitiser and mask will be given to every passenger before the ride commences. The interiors will be completely sanitised after each journey,” he added.

The fleet will be managed by sainik control rooms across India that will also monitor the standard operating procedures. The dashboard on the availability and schedule of the fleet will also be shared with the hospitals that partner with the company.

top news
In a push to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India to send 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh
In a push to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India to send 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh
BSP issues whip to its 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot govt in Assembly
BSP issues whip to its 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot govt in Assembly
‘No Srinagar resident in militant ranks now after killing of LeT commander’: Kashmir IGP
‘No Srinagar resident in militant ranks now after killing of LeT commander’: Kashmir IGP
Rajasthan Congress calls off its Monday protest in front of Raj Bhawan
Rajasthan Congress calls off its Monday protest in front of Raj Bhawan
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ram Temple construction
Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ram Temple construction
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In