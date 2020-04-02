e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / As Covid-19 cases rose, commuters started to opt for private transport: IIT study

As Covid-19 cases rose, commuters started to opt for private transport: IIT study

mumbai Updated: Apr 02, 2020 23:22 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
Hindustantimes
         

More people shifted to private transport for commuting to work in the transition phase until the national lockdown, states a study by the Indian Institutes of Technology in Mumbai (IIT-B) and Hyderabad (IIT-H). The study looks into the impact of Covid-19 on daily commute to work in the third week of March till the lockdown.

In Tier-1 cities, it was found that about 12% of the respondents switched from public to private mode during the third week of March. This modal shift was around 9% in Tier-2 cities and about 7% in Tier-3.

The report, said researchers, was based on the responses of over 1,900 participants from tier-1, tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Most responses were received from tier-1 (63.6%) followed by tier-2 (20.6%) and tier-3 cities (15.8%).

“Given the uncertainties in the minds of commuters regarding their travel behaviour due to social distancing, it is important for policymakers and local transport authorities to understand the change in travel pattern,” said Digvijay S Pawar, assisstant professor, department of civil engineering, IIT-H.

Moreover, nearly 48% of people said that they did not travel to work during the third week of March, whereas 28% continued the old frequency of travel to work. When enquired about the cancellation of trips between the cities using major modes of transportation, around 18 % said they cancelled their flights whereas, 20% cancelled train journeys.

The research team comprised Prof. Nagendra Velaga, department of civil engineering, IIT-B, Ankit Kumar Yadav, a research student at IIT-B, S Pawar and Pritha Chatterjee, assistant professors, department of civil Engineering, IIT-H.

When respondents were asked about their safety perception towards transport during the pandemic, 93% said that private transport was safer than public mode.

The researchers also emphasised upon spreading more awareness about Covid-19, especially among the weaker sections of the society. “The rapidly changing diaspora of this pandemic is a threat to public health and is making human life more challenging,” added Pawar.

top news
Coronavirus: How world reached a million cases in 93 days
Coronavirus: How world reached a million cases in 93 days
Government may borrow Rs 40k crore as cash-strapped states seek funds
Government may borrow Rs 40k crore as cash-strapped states seek funds
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Tracking to testing: Control rooms at forefront of efforts to contain Covid-19 spread
Tracking to testing: Control rooms at forefront of efforts to contain Covid-19 spread
There was shortage of safety gear, says doctor who tested positive; recovers
There was shortage of safety gear, says doctor who tested positive; recovers
17 companies asked to help meet 38mn unit PPE shortfall
17 companies asked to help meet 38mn unit PPE shortfall
‘If I fail I will never come back,’ Tendulkar told Azhar when asked to open
‘If I fail I will never come back,’ Tendulkar told Azhar when asked to open
Longest time Anushka & I have been together at one place: Kohli on lockdown
Longest time Anushka & I have been together at one place: Kohli on lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara BhaskerCovid-19 New Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news