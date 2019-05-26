Ashok Chavan may resign as Maharashtra Congress chief

After the Congress’s drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls, Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan is likely to submit his resignation to party president Rahul Gandhi soon on moral grounds. According to party leaders, Chavan is expected to meet Gandhi next week to submit his report over the party’s performance in the state in the Lok Sabha polls, when he is also likely to submit his resignation.

“I am ready to resign as chief of Maharashtra unit taking responsibility for the party’s debacle in the elections. I have already clarified that taking responsibility for the defeat in Maharashtra, I will obey the order of the party chief,” Chavan said on Saturday.

However, he clarified he has not yet submitted his resignation.

The former chief minister also said there is no need for Gandhi to resign as party president, adding that the primary responsibility for elections is with the state unit chiefs and office-bearers of local units. “Rahulji left no stone unturned for the party’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections. There is no need for him to resign as the party president. Instead, he should be given the opportunity to go for major changes in the party, (aided) by mass resignations at state level,” he said.

Chavan said resignations by office-bearers at state level will give an opportunity to the leadership to make major changes in the party. He also denied there being differences within the party leadership at state level.

“According to him, the party’s central leadership goofed up while finalising candidates and it cost the party dear. Non-cooperation by other senior party leaders was another reason for the poor show. (Chavan’s) report is expected to mention this,” a party leader said.

Chavan also accused the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) of sabotaging the chances of the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alliance in nine constituencies.

“The VBA worked as Team B of the BJP. The Aghadi proved beneficial for the BJP-Sena alliance in improving its prospects. We tried our best to take Prakash Ambedkar along, but he was adamant over not joining our alliance,” Chavan said.

First Published: May 26, 2019 00:58 IST