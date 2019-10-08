e-paper
Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

At Wadala in 2015: Man gets life for sexually assaulting 6-yr-old

mumbai Updated: Oct 08, 2019 00:15 IST
Charul Shah
The special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court on Monday sentenced a 26-year-old man to life imprisonment for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a six-year-old boy at Wadala in May 2015.

As per the prosecution’s case, the incident took place on May 11 when the survivor had gone to purchase candy from a store at 11pm. When he did not return after a while, the family filed a missing complaint at the Wadala TT police station and a case was registered.

On May 12, 2015, the boy was found on the western express highway by a taxi driver who brought him back home.

The victim later told his father that an unknown person had beaten him, forcibly took him to a nearby place and sexually abused him. The father then noticed swelling on the boy’s private parts.

The family informed the police and the boy was taken for a medical examination, which confirmed that he was sexually assaulted. Three days after the incident, the accused was arrested on May 14, 2015.

During the trial, the prosecution examined the minor’s father and the taxi driver who found the boy. Public prosecutor Ashwini Raikar argued that the medical evidence and DNA report proved that the survivor was assaulted by the accused. However, during the trial, when the prosecution wanted to examine the boy, he was not traceable.

Based on the testimony of the father and taxi driver, along with the medical evidence, the court convicted the accused.

