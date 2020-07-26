e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Autorickshaw driver arrested for assaulting constable at BKC

Autorickshaw driver arrested for assaulting constable at BKC

mumbai Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:30 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

A 35-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested by Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police for allegedly assaulting a constable.

Police said the arrested driver Asif Abdul Maldar is a resident of Bharat Nagar, Bandra (East). The incident occurred on Saturday when constable Pravin Gode was on a night-patrolling duty.

An officer from BKC police station said, “Maldar overtook the policeman who was on a motorcycle causing him to lose control of his two-wheeler. When the policeman confronted the driver, the latter allegedly assaulted him and fled from the scene.”

Anand Muley senior inspector from BKC police station said, “After the constable had jotted down the registration number of the autorickshaw and informed our detection team, we managed to trace his address with the help of registration number.”

Police reached his home and arrested him. Police booked him under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of Indian Penal Code.

top news
In a push to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India to send 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh
In a push to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India to send 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh
BSP issues whip to its 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot govt in Assembly
BSP issues whip to its 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot govt in Assembly
‘No Srinagar resident in militant ranks now after killing of LeT commander’: Kashmir IGP
‘No Srinagar resident in militant ranks now after killing of LeT commander’: Kashmir IGP
Rajasthan Congress calls off its Monday protest in front of Raj Bhawan
Rajasthan Congress calls off its Monday protest in front of Raj Bhawan
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ram Temple construction
Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ram Temple construction
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In