e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Beer sales in Maharashtra drop 62.5% from pre-Covid

Beer sales in Maharashtra drop 62.5% from pre-Covid

mumbai Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 00:01 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
         

The sales of beer in Maharashtra fell by 62.5% per day last month, compared to the period before Covid-19, which officials attributed to people avoiding cold products. Sales fell to 3 lakh litres per day in October, down from 8 lakh litres per day in January, officials said.

“Due to Covid-19, people are being asked not to consume cold products. This has played a huge role in people avoiding cold beer, impacting its sale,” said Kantilal Umap, state excise commissioner.

However, sales of other liquor were not impacted much. The sale of country liquor is about 9 lakh litres per day, compared to 10 lakh litres in the pre-Covid-19 days. Whiskey, vodka, rum and other sales have reached approximately 6 lakh litres, almost the same before Covid-19 struck the city in March, Umap said. The daily overall sales of alcohol in the state fell to ₹35 crore, from the average ₹38-40 crore.

“Beer is the leading selling item in wine shops. However, sales have fallen in the past six months ever since liquor shops opened in May. Our customers are avoiding chilled beer as it can lead to developing a cold, one of the symptoms of Covid-19,” said Arvind Miskin, president, association of progressive retail liquor vendors.

Customer said that they have stopped it for health reasons. “In Covid-19 days, we have been avoiding frozen and chilled items as it can lead to a cold,” said Satendra Chouhan, who works in a private firm.

Liquor has been one of the major sources of revenue for the state government. The state has been able to garner ₹6,024 crore as excise duty in sales of liquor from April 1 to October 23, 2020. This was one of the reasons the government allowed opening of liquor shops from May 4.

top news
Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
IPL 2020: Morgan, Cummins keep KKR on course, RR exit
IPL 2020: Morgan, Cummins keep KKR on course, RR exit
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Delhi records 5,664 new infections, case positivity rate 12.69%
Delhi records 5,664 new infections, case positivity rate 12.69%
‘Woman with self-respect will die if raped’: Kerala Congress chief’s shocker
‘Woman with self-respect will die if raped’: Kerala Congress chief’s shocker
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
‘Love jihad angle in Ballabhgarh murder...’: Haryana CM on new law after Yogi
‘Love jihad angle in Ballabhgarh murder...’: Haryana CM on new law after Yogi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In