e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / BEST bus crushes woman to death

BEST bus crushes woman to death

mumbai Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:38 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

A 25-year-old woman, who was going to work on a two-wheeler with her brother, died after their bike slipped on SV Road at Jogeshwari and she came under the wheels of a BEST bus on Tuesday morning. The driver of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus, Chelladurai Koilpillai, 54, was arrested.

According to Oshiwara police, the incident took place at around 10.30am near 24 Karat Theatre in Jogeshwari. The deceased has been identified as Femine Shaikh. Her brother, Dilshad Mohammad Anish Shaikh, 18, has sustained minor injuries.

Dilshad in his statement said they were going towards Jogeshwari when a car suddenly applied brake in front of their bike, due to which he lost control and skidded on the road.

Sheikh was taken to Millat Hospital in Jogeshwari (West) where she was declared dead on arrival.

“We have registered a first information report (FIR) under sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code and section 134 (duty of driver in case of accident and injury to a person) of the Motor Vehicles Act against the bus driver and have arrested him. The accused was later released on bail,” said Dayanand Bangar, senior inspector, Oshiwara police station.

top news
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In