BEST hunger strike called off, deferred till Sept 8

mumbai

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:50 IST

Leaders of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) employees’ unions called off their hunger strike on Thursday evening and have deferred their agitation till September 8.

The decision to halt the agitation till September 8 was taken after former chief minister Narayan Rane addressed the BEST employees present at Wadala bus depot on Thursday evening.

Rane asked the leaders of the unions to stop the hunger strike and take a call on the agitation after Gauri Ganpati on September 7.

The committee of unions representing BEST employees have stated that their earlier wage agreement with the management expired in 2016, but has not been renewed until now due to issues in the BEST management. Once signed it will be valid for five years from 2016-2021.

