BEST to launch buses without conductors on 75 routes

Aug 26, 2019

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has planned a Point-To-Point (P2P) bus service without any conductors on 75 routes in the city.

Under the P2P service, BEST will operate buses on short-distance routes with a minimum fare of ₹5 for regular buses and ₹6 for air-conditioned buses. The undertaking has planned these services on routes to railway and Metro stations from nearby residential areas, tourist spots, and business districts. According to the BEST officials, the aim behind launching these buses would be to tap passengers and facilitate faster services besides bringing down manpower cost.

On July 9, BEST cut its regular bus fare to ₹5 and air-conditioned buses to ₹6. BEST, which has a daily ridership of 30 lakh passengers through its fleet of 3,100 buses, got the nod from State Transport Authority (STA) earlier this week to run the P2P services. “Considering the safety of the passengers, the buses on P2P routes will have only one door for boarding and alighting. The rear door would be kept shut if the buses have two doors. Also, the tickets on such routes should clearly mention first and last stops on the routes,” reads the STA resolution.

Experts, however, suggested that BEST should first experiment a conductor-less P2P service on a few routes. “BEST is basically a stage carrier and there are very few routes where it has P2P passengers. Even on short routes, they still have a few stops,” said AV Shenoy, transport expert.

The P2P bus routes, however, could affect business of share taxi and autorickshaws.

