Home / Mumbai News / Bike-sharing services to be extended to 3 more Mumbai Metro stations

Bike-sharing services to be extended to 3 more Mumbai Metro stations

A public bike-sharing service that was started at the Jagruti Nagar Metro station will now be extended to three other stations

mumbai Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 00:58 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Rental bicycles were introduced at Jagruti Nagar Metro station in February 2020 to improve last-mile connectivity. Commuters can rent a bike for ₹2/hour or get weekly and monthly passes for ₹280 and ₹900 respectively.
Rental bicycles were introduced at Jagruti Nagar Metro station in February 2020 to improve last-mile connectivity. Commuters can rent a bike for ₹2/hour or get weekly and monthly passes for ₹280 and ₹900 respectively. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

Mumbaikars may soon get to peddle their way through more Metro stations along the Mumbai Metro-1 corridor (Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar). A public bike-sharing service that was started at the Jagruti Nagar Metro station will now be extended to three other stations.

According to a letter issued by the K/West ward (includes Andheri) on December 16, 2020, MyByk (which initiated the services in Jagruti Nagar) can also start services in Azad Nagar, DN Nagar and Versova Metro stations complying to various conditions, which include approvals from the traffic police also.

Arjit Soni, founder of MyByk said, “We are awaiting approvals from the police, post which we are looking at starting operations from January 15, 2021.” Soni said that each station will have 20 cycles at first. “The numbers will be increased as per demand, in future,” Soni added.

Rental bicycles were introduced at Jagruti Nagar Metro station in February 2020 to improve last-mile connectivity. Commuters can rent a bike for ₹2/hour or get weekly and monthly passes for ₹280 and ₹900 respectively. The bikes can be taken home and parked at the Metro stations. The services were discontinued owing to the pandemic and re-started in November recently.

MyByk won a mobility challenge launched by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and other agencies including Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) in 2019.

