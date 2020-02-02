BJP only focused on creating communal divide, says Raut

mumbai

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 23:47 IST

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, in his weekly column ‘Roktok’ in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is only focused on creating a divide between Hindus and Muslims.

Raut said that while Modi is talking about winning a war with Pakistan in 8-10 days, Shah is looking at taking on the Muslims of the country.

The Sena leader also backed Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal in the upcoming polls as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has carried out the work that people wanted. The Delhi election is scheduled for February 8.

In his column, Raut said the armed forces are suffering due to financial crisis and economic slowdown in the country.

“The soldiers of the border forces are not getting their allowance and the unemployed are not getting jobs in the country… If we leave aside Pakistan, the rupee has slid considerably. These are not good signs for the economy. The government should focus more on issues such as inflation, unemployment, and depreciating rupee-value. But the entire attention and force of the BJP is on dividing the Hindus and Muslims of the country,” Raut wrote. He added, “Prime Minister Modi is giving speeches on war with Pakistan, while home minister Amit Shah is looking to fight the Muslims of the country.”

Last week, Modi at the NCC Cadet rally in Delhi had said, “Pakistan has already lost three wars [with India]. Our armed forces will not take more than 8-10 days to make Pakistan bite the dust.”

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an expert in giving speeches. The PM makes speeches but things are not seen in action,” the column read. The Sena leader added that the PM forgot the fact that soldiers at borders are not being provided with sufficient ration. “During his NCC cadet speech, PM Modi gave an ultimatum to the Pakistan army. But his ideology in politics is not moving ahead of Pakistan. There are enemies at China border as well who are more dangerous than the Pakistan army. China has taken over Nepal and we are still stuck on Pakistan,” he said.

Backing Kejriwal’s AAP, Raut said that despite several attempts by the Centre, the Delhi CM has done good work. The Sena leader said that the level of campaigning for Delhi polls has slid like the value of the Indian rupee. “The campaigning for Delhi has reached its peak, and BJP’s 65 ministers and 200 MPs are talking about Pakistan and Muslims. Even then Arvind Kejriwal will win… An entire army of the BJP is campaigning; despite this, if BJP loses then it will be the loss of PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah. They lost Maharashtra and Jharkhand, now Delhi, too, will go,” the column read.