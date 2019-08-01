‘BJP-Sena will contest polls together’, says CM Fadnavis

mumbai

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 05:39 IST

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday refuted speculation that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would go solo in the upcoming Assembly polls.

There was speculation that the BJP may break off their alliance with the Sena, on the eve of the polls, in a bid to capture power in the state on their own. “Some people have been fanning speculation that now the BJP is preparing to contest the polls solo. Let me put those rumours to rest. We will contest with the Shiv Sena. Our alliance with the Sena and smaller allies is final. We will come back to power, riding on a huge mandate from people,” said Fadnavis, speaking at a function organised by the BJP to induct Opposition legislators into the party.

The chief minister also said the allies would sort out seat-sharing details in the next 15 days. “Opposition legislators and leaders are joining our parties. In some cases, we may have to swap seats. All these details will be sorted out within 15 days,” said the CM.

A senior BJP leader said the senior state leadership has initiated seat-sharing talks. “Both the parties will contest the seats won in the 2014 polls. We will contest equal number of seats. We will leave an equal number for our smaller allies. We will swap only those seats where we have inducted leaders from other parties and are sure to win. The back-channel talks are on,” said a senior BJP minister, who did not want to be named. The BJP-Sena alliance had split ahead of the 2014 Assembly polls. While the BJP won 122 seats, the Sena won 63 seats. The saffron alliance has kept a target of 220+ of the 288 seats in the 2019 polls.

