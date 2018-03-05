BJP will win Karnataka too: Maha CM

Terming the Bharatiya Janata Party’s win in the north-eastern states of Tripura and Nagaland as “historic”, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday that the results are a reflection of the mood of the people for upcoming elections. The BJP is set to form the next government in Tripura and, most likely, Nagaland, two of three states for which elections results were announced on Saturday. Meghalaya will most likely be governed by a coalition of five parties, led by NPP, an NDA partner.

Fadnavis was speaking to the media in Mumbai on Sunday morning.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic policies and party president Amit Shah’s organisational strategy for the win. “The BJP has not only won the elections, but secured a 45-50% vote share in the three states, showing that the mandate is in the party’s favour,” he said.

BJP’s recent losses in the by-elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh had signalled that public sentiment could be shifting from the BJP to the Congress. Consequently, the BJP is making all possible attempts to project Saturday’s win as a major electoral victory, especially in the backdrop of the speculation that general elections would be held by the end of 2018.

“The main reason for this win is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Act East Policy’,” Fadnavis said. “After coming to power, he acknowledged that states in the north east are important, and he brought stability to the region.”

He added that the BJP would comfortably win the Karnataka assembly polls as well. The southern state is scheduled to go to the polls in the next two months. “The BJP or the NDA will have 21 chief ministers in the country. Around 75% of the country is governed by a BJP or an NDA government. I am confident that the BJP will form the government in Karnataka, and in 2019, the NDA will form the government once again.”

The chief minister, however, did not comment on the political equations in his home state. BJP’s NDA ally Shiv Sena has decided to contest alone in the 2019 assembly and general elections.