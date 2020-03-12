e-paper
Mumbai News / BMC adds 22 beds to isolation ward

BMC adds 22 beds to isolation ward

mumbai Updated: Mar 12, 2020 23:31 IST
Preparing for the possible spread of coronavirus in Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to increase the isolation ward capacity at Kasturba Hospital from the existing 28 beds to 50 beds.

Dr Daksha Shah, BMC health officer, said, “Isolation of coronavirus-affected patients is extremely important and considering the outbreak of the disease, we have decided to upgrade our isolation ward capacity.”

As of now, the isolation ward facility is available only at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital. However, isolation facilities will be extended to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar; KB Bhabha Hospital, Bandra; KB Bhabha Municipal Hospital, Kurla; and Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care, Jogeshwari. To treat patients in Andheri-Marol, the civic body has extended its pandemic-response facilities at Seven Hills Hospital, Marol.

A day after an Andheri couple tested positive for the virus, on Thursday, around 40 suspected patients were admitted at Kasturba Hospital and underwent testing. The civic health department has already been in contact with private hospitals and asked them to keep 70 more isolation wards ready.

Shah explained that to deal with the situation, the health department has conducted training of 300 health staff on how to treat suspected patients. At present, 45 doctors and 15 paramedical staff have been assigned to Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to screen international passengers.

The health department has also started an out-patient department (OPD) section at Kasturba Hospital to treat those with cough, cold and fever.

BMC has urged people to avoid large gatherings and has also instructed all health officers to educate people about the virus and its preventive measures.

