e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / BMC allows burial of a Christian Covid-19 victim

BMC allows burial of a Christian Covid-19 victim

mumbai Updated: May 21, 2020 21:30 IST
Yesha Kotak
Yesha Kotak
Hindustantimes
         

On Thursday morning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) allowed burial of a Christian, who died of Covid-19, at a designated cemetery. This is the first burial of a Covid-19 victim from the Christian community as other victims were cremated as per protocol.

The 74-year-old woman from Dharavi passed away at SevenHills Hospital on Wednesday and was buried at Deonar Municipal Christian cemetery.

“Over the past 60 days, there have been 11 cremations. On Wednesday, despite BMC order, Sewri cemetery refused burial to the body. Then we tried contacting other cemeteries and the burial took place at Deonar,” said Cyril Dara, a church activist.

However, Sewri cemetery authorities were unavailable for comments.

A BMC official, who co-ordinated the burial, said in a normal situation burials take place within ward premises, but in situation such as this, permissions are required from higher authorities.

The development comes after the civic body issued a circular designating four cemeteries for Christians, two for Chinese and one for Jewish community.

On Tuesday, HT was the first to report about the death of 61-year-old woman from Mahim on Sunday. Her family had to cremate her body after being denied burial at several cemeteries on the grounds that the woman had died of Covid-19.

Following which, members of the Christian community contended that according to their religious practices a body cannot be cremated and needs to be buried and that forced cremations hurt their religious sentiments.

Last month, BMC had allowed burial of Covid-19 victims within city limits, provided the ground is large enough to ensure there is no threat of transmission to the residents of the area. However, only 20 Muslim cemeteries were allotted for burials.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In