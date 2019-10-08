e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

BMC appeals to buildings for public parking space, again

mumbai Updated: Oct 08, 2019 00:14 IST
Eeshanpriya M S
Eeshanpriya M S
Hindustantimes
         

After multiple failed attempts at convincing housing societies in Mumbai to allow the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to use their parking spaces for public parking during the day, municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi has once again appealed to all housing societies and real estate bodies such as the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) and Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (MCHI), to cooperate with the civic body. The BMC said the parking fees collected by the societies will be for their use.

The municipal commissioner has asked housing societies to identify parking spots on their premises that can be used as pay-and-park lots during the day. Pardeshi has asked them to decide the division between parking spots for two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles; the period and days on which they can offer their parking spaces; charges for using parking; and the penalty for overshooting the time slot allowed by the society for parking.

The BMC will provide such housing societies with advisory support for the maintenance and infrastructure of the parking lot. “Once housing societies decide on the above points, our urban planners will survey the parking spaces on offer. The IT backbone will be provided by the BMC,” said a senior civic official.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 00:14 IST

top news
Jammu and Kashmir tourist curbs to be lifted from Thursday
Jammu and Kashmir tourist curbs to be lifted from Thursday
Oct 08, 2019 00:39 IST
Trump says will ‘obliterate’ Turkey’s economy if it goes ‘off limits’ in Syria
Trump says will ‘obliterate’ Turkey’s economy if it goes ‘off limits’ in Syria
Oct 07, 2019 23:30 IST
Avoid firecrackers, says environment minister. Then throws in an option
Avoid firecrackers, says environment minister. Then throws in an option
Oct 07, 2019 21:34 IST
Pak fully compliant with 1 of 40 FATF recommendations, says status report
Pak fully compliant with 1 of 40 FATF recommendations, says status report
Oct 07, 2019 21:02 IST
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
Oct 07, 2019 16:52 IST
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
Oct 07, 2019 23:22 IST
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Oct 07, 2019 13:27 IST
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
Oct 07, 2019 19:25 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News