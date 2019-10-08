BMC appeals to buildings for public parking space, again

mumbai

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 00:14 IST

After multiple failed attempts at convincing housing societies in Mumbai to allow the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to use their parking spaces for public parking during the day, municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi has once again appealed to all housing societies and real estate bodies such as the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) and Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (MCHI), to cooperate with the civic body. The BMC said the parking fees collected by the societies will be for their use.

The municipal commissioner has asked housing societies to identify parking spots on their premises that can be used as pay-and-park lots during the day. Pardeshi has asked them to decide the division between parking spots for two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles; the period and days on which they can offer their parking spaces; charges for using parking; and the penalty for overshooting the time slot allowed by the society for parking.

The BMC will provide such housing societies with advisory support for the maintenance and infrastructure of the parking lot. “Once housing societies decide on the above points, our urban planners will survey the parking spaces on offer. The IT backbone will be provided by the BMC,” said a senior civic official.

