e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / BMC books 3,343 hotel rooms to quarantine overseas Indians

BMC books 3,343 hotel rooms to quarantine overseas Indians

Around 1,900 stranded Indians are expected to be brought back to the city by seven flights, the BMC said in a statement.

mumbai Updated: May 07, 2020 23:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
The civic body has reserved rooms in two-, three-, four- and five- star hotels along with apartment hotels and OYO hotels, it said.
The civic body has reserved rooms in two-, three-, four- and five- star hotels along with apartment hotels and OYO hotels, it said. (AP)
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said it has reserved 3,343 rooms across 88 hotels in Mumbai to quarantine Indian nationals stranded in other countries once they are evacuated.

Around 1,900 stranded Indians are expected to be brought back to the city by seven flights, the BMC said in a statement.

Indian nationals from Britain, USA, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia are expected to be flown back to Mumbai starting from May 7, the civic body said.

It has reserved rooms in two-, three-, four- and five- star hotels along withapartment hotels and OYO hotels, it said.

“On landing in Mumbai, the Indians returning will be quarantined in hotels, and they will be admitted in hospitals, if found infected with coronavirus on completion of quarantine period,” said Vijay Khanake, BMC spokesperson.

tags
top news
Gas fumes leak again from tanker at Visakhapatnam site: Report
Gas fumes leak again from tanker at Visakhapatnam site: Report
India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news