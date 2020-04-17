e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / BMC helpline gets most calls for groceries

BMC helpline gets most calls for groceries

mumbai Updated: Apr 17, 2020 22:50 IST
Eeshanpriya M S
Eeshanpriya M S
Hindustantimes
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Covid-19 helpline has got most number of calls from wards that house large slum pockets, with requests for groceries or cooked food packets topping the list, the analysis of the data shows.

The BMC on March 30 set up a Covid-19 helpline (1800221292) at the G-North ward in Dadar. The civic body received a total of 8,151 calls between March 30 and April 16, of which 7,992 calls requested cooked food or groceries. Moreover, 1,178 of these were repeat calls, where the same callers asked for food or groceries, on another day. Based on phone call requests, the BMC provided cooked food packets to 1,15,192 people and groceries to 85,189 people. The BMC has received only 12 calls requesting arrangements for stay and seven calls requesting transportation.

The highest number of cooked food packets were provided to the F-North ward, covering areas of Wadala and Matunga (45,524), followed by M-East ward (Govandi and Mankhurd) (16,943), then G-North ward, which has Dharavi (10,561). The highest number of grocery packets were delivered to the L ward which has areas of Kurla (15,113), followed by F-North ward (8,393), M-East ward (8,034), G-North ward (7,446), C ward that has areas of Marine lines and Charni Road (5,634).

These localities either have the highest number of containment zones, where no grocery stores are open or have low-income households.

A senior civic officer said, “These areas either low-income households, where people are employed in the unorganised sector and are not being paid regularly owing to the lockdown. They also have a need to save the money they can for now. In some cases, the areas are containment zones, and no one is allowed to go out even to buy essential items.”

He said, “The F North ward comprises not just of slum pockets, but is also remote and congested. It has a lot of containment zones. So we receive a lot of calls from this ward asking for food and groceries.”

top news
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
Rohingya back on MHA radar, this time over Covid-19 infection from Tablighi
Rohingya back on MHA radar, this time over Covid-19 infection from Tablighi
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
Covid-19 update: MHA extends visa for foreigners stranded in India till May 3
Covid-19 update: MHA extends visa for foreigners stranded in India till May 3
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

mumbai news