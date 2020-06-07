e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / BMC receives complaints of gas leak from multiple locations, asks residents not to panic

BMC receives complaints of gas leak from multiple locations, asks residents not to panic

Earlier, a similar gas leak complaints were filed by citizens in September 2019, however, the source of gas leak was detected.

mumbai Updated: Jun 07, 2020 01:19 IST
Mehul Thakkar
Mehul Thakkar
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The BMC’s disaster management department had got around 37 complaints from over 15 locations, followed by over 50 complaints by MFB and few complaints by the Mumbai Police.
The BMC’s disaster management department had got around 37 complaints from over 15 locations, followed by over 50 complaints by MFB and few complaints by the Mumbai Police.(HT Photo)
         

Late on Saturday,several residents complained of suspected gas leak from Mumbai’s Ghatkopar, Powai, Vikhroli, Chembur areas. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) was trying to detect the source by investigating the same, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC said).

Preliminary information by BMC’s disaster management cell reveals the incident was reported at 9:53 pm. The gas leakage was reported at US Vitamin company in Govandi (East).

Source of the gas is unconfirmed, our investigation is ongoing, said Prabhat Rahangdale of Mumbai Fire Brigade.

In a tweet BMC stated, “We have received a couple of complaints of suspected gas leak, from residents in Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai. The fire brigade is checking and we will update facts soon.”

“Please don’t panic or create panic, appeals BMC. It adds, 13 fire appliances to monitor situation situation have been activated as a precaution. Any one having problems due to the foul smell please put a wet towel or cloth on ur face covering nose”, BMC said in a tweet.

Earlier, a similar gas leak complaints were filed by citizens in September 2019, however, the source of gas leak was detected.

The BMC’s disaster management department had got around 37 complaints from over 15 locations, followed by over 50 complaints by MFB and few complaints by the Mumbai Police.

tags
top news
Coronavirus death toll hits 400,000 worldwide
Coronavirus death toll hits 400,000 worldwide
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
BMC receives complaints of gas leak from multiple locations, asks residents not to panic
BMC receives complaints of gas leak from multiple locations, asks residents not to panic
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Khwaja Yunus murder case: Accused cop Sachin Vaze, 3 constables reinstated in Mumbai police
Khwaja Yunus murder case: Accused cop Sachin Vaze, 3 constables reinstated in Mumbai police
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
With 370 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10K-mark
With 370 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10K-mark
Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked after ad targeted China, MD clarifies
Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked after ad targeted China, MD clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In