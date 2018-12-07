BMC’s online permits to bring in ease of installing amenities

Developers may no longer have to get special no-objection certificates (NOC) and permits from the traffic, stormwater drains, sewage, water and local wards to install amenities in a new building. As part of the ease of doing business reforms, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to include these permissions in the online application for construction permits, reducing the interaction between public and officials and expediting the process by at least a month.

Currently, developers get the approval to set up water connection, sewage connection and stormwater drains at the time of making the online application for a construction permit under the single window clearance system. However, while digging the road to lay the water or sewage pipe, the developer has to approach the department concerned, and the local ward office again for a permit.

“We plan to generate the permit along with the NOC given at the beginning of the process, so developers will not have to approach the departments again. While setting up the utility, the developer will already have a permit ready,” said municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta.

The civic body also plans to do away with the permission needed from their traffic department. “This will reduce the interaction between officers and developers. Nobody will have to come to the ward office or the departments concerned to process permissions,” Mehta said.

City-based architect Shirish Sukhatme said, “This is a great move and will save time by almost a month. Getting permits from the sewage and water departments is tedious.”

Urban planners, however, have their doubts. Hussain Indorewala, professor, architecture, Kamala Raheja College of Architecture, said, “The tendency in the recent past has been to make things simpler and easier. It can’t be the pretext of diluting building regulation or relaxing building bylaws.”

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 15:25 IST