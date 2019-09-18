BMC set to screen 40 lakh citizens for diseases

mumbai

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 00:41 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will carry out a door-to-door survey of around 40 lakh citizens in the city, screening them for leprosy, tuberculosis, non-communicable diseases, diabetes, hypertension and cancer.

According to BMC officials, the survey will start from Monday and will continue till October 9. The survey will be conducted to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The civic body will inspect 11 lakh houses and 40 lakh individuals will be examined. The focus will be on all the 24 administrative wards of BMC, but not big residential societies.

A BMC official said, “We are specifically looking at slum clusters where the economical or educational background is not on a par with the well-to-do areas. Those diagnosed will get treatment in civic and state-run hospital.”

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 00:41 IST