BMC to revamp 21 gardens, playgrounds in Mumbai

Twenty-one gardens and playgrounds in the city will get a new look by the end of next year, as part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) revamp plan.

The 21 gardens are spread across Byculla, Bandra, Malad, Goregaon, Borivli in the western suburbs, Kurla, Bhandup, and Ghatkopar in the eastern suburbs.

The project aims to cover all 1,068 gardens and playgrounds maintained by the civic body.

In August, BMC chalked out revamp designs for the 21 spots based on the size of the plot and invited citizens’ suggestions and objections. Tenders will be floated by the end of the month. “This is the first time we have picked up a large-scale project to uniformly revamp all gardens, and make sure there is something to interest all age groups, be it children or toddlers, senior citizens, students, and families. The project cost is under consideration as contracts will be awarded zone-wise,” said Vijay Singhal, additional municipal commissioner, in charge of the project.

The revamp will include play areas, installation of sport and gym equipment, jogging tracks, sitting areas for senior citizens, landscaping of gardens, construction of toilets and baby-feeding rooms, amphitheatres, and gazebos for gardens. Landscaping involves installation of garden furniture, plantation of flowering shrubs, artistic murals, water fountains and lighting. Also, playgrounds will get new sports pitches such as basketball or volleyball courts, jogging tracks, changing rooms, cricket pitches, tennis courts, pitches for kho-kho and kabaddi. “So far, we have drawn up revamp plans for 150 plots,” a senior civic official associated with the project said. “We have proposed the plan depending on the size, and the cost will differ for each garden. We have already started to draft plans for revamp of 15 to 20 other open spaces, which will be taken up after the revamp of these 21 gardens and playgrounds starts.”

Citizens, activists and public representatives have welcomed the plan. Rais Shaikh, municipal councillor from Byculla, where the popular Bachhu Bhai playground is proposed to be upgraded, said, “The playground is popular among young basketball players, and hosts state- and national-level basketball matches. An upgraded pitch, better changing rooms, and better lighting are welcome.”

City-based activist Shailesh Gandhi said, “This is going to work in citizens’ favour. Open spaces are not only about open land. If there are interactive activities for all age groups, it will appeal to people who may not be able to afford clubs, or gymnasiums.”

