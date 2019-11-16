Body of unknown man with throat slit found at Kopar Khairane station

mumbai

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 00:58 IST

The body of an unidentified man, presumed to be in his 40s, was found near Kopar Khairane railway station on Friday morning. Police have registered a case of murder. At 8am on Friday, commuters spotted the body near the skywalk adjacent to the railway tracks. Police said that they did not find any document on the man that could help ascertain his identity.

“The victim appears to be in his 40s. His throat had been slit and there was a blunt injury at the back of his head. He has a trishul [trident] tattoo on his hand,” said Suryakant Jagdale, senior inspector at Kopar Khairane police station.Police are enquiring with people in the area and scanning CCTV footage for further leads.

