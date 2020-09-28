Bombay HC asks Kangana Ranaut to submit her tweets, objectionable video by Sanjay Raut,

mumbai

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 14:52 IST

The Bombay high court, while hearing the petition of actor Kangana Ranaut, asked her to substantiate the claim that she had been abused by Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut. Senior counsel Dr Birendra Saraf, appearing for the actor, played a video clip wherein Raut is heard saying “wo haramkhor ladki”.

Dr Saraf said that Raut used the abusive word to refer to Ranaut, and it was Raut’s malice towards Ranaut which prompted the demolition of her Pali Hill bungalow on September 9. However, when the bench questioned Raut’s lawyer advocate Pradeep Thorat, he clarified that as his client had not mentioned Ranaut’s name when he spoke, it could not be construed that Raut had abused Ranaut.

Dr Saraf informed the court that the abusive stance of Raut had been prompted by a tweet made by Ranaut on September 5.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut must be booked over anti-farmer tweet: Lawyer files complaint in Karnataka court

Senior counsel Aspi Chinoy for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, “I believe the tweet which is referred by Dr Saraf was made around 5 pm. If Dr Saraf is referring to any other tweet prior to that it will have some relevance.” In light of this, Chinoy sought a clarification on the timing of the tweet which allegedly led to the altercation between Ranaut and Raut. After hearing the submissions, the court asked Dr Saraf to submit all Ranaut’s tweets and the entire video interview of Raut. The hearing will continue at 3pm.

Ranaut had filed a petition on September 9 through advocate Rizwan Siddiquee seeking a stay on the ongoing demolition of her bungalow at Pali Hill by the BMC. The BMC had issued Ranaut a show cause notice on September 7 and a stop work notice under Section 354 (A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act was pasted on her gate on September 8. The stop work notice stated that during inspection of the bungalow on September 5 by a mukadam and another inspection by the executive engineer on September 7 it was found that there were 14 unauthorised alterations and additions to the bungalow which were illegal as per the sanctioned building plan and were carried out without the permission of the BMC’s ward office concerned.

On expiry of the 24-hour period after the stop work notice was issued, BMC personnel, along with Khar police, had entered the bungalow and started the demolition. Ranaut filed a petition the same day and sought an urgent hearing and stay on the demolition, which the court granted and asked both parties to maintain status quo. Thereafter, Ranaut sought to amend the petition, which the court allowed. In the next hearing, Ranaut’s amended petition, apart from the prayer to stay the demolition, also sought Rs 2 crore as compensation for the damage caused to the bungalow and movable properties. Ranaut had claimed that almost 40% of the bungalow had been demolished.