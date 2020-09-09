e-paper
Bombay HC stays demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s property by BMC

"We filed a petition this morning seeking urgent hearing. We have sought a stay on the demolition process by way of interim relief," Ranaut's advocate Rizwan Siddiqui told news agency PTI.

mumbai Updated: Sep 09, 2020 14:12 IST
Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BMC officials demolishing Kangana Ranaut’s property
BMC officials demolishing Kangana Ranaut’s property(VIJAYANAND GUPTA/HT Photo)
         

The Bombay High Court stayed demolition of actor Kangana Ranaut’s property by the Mumbai civic body for ‘illegal construction’.

The court asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to file a reply on the actor’s petition. The matter will be heard at 3pm today before the bench of justice SJ Kathawalla.

“We filed a petition this morning seeking urgent hearing. We have sought a stay on the demolition process by way of interim relief,” Ranaut’s advocate Rizwan Siddiqui told news agency PTI.

The BMC on Wednesday demolished “illegal alterations” at the Bandra bungalow of Ranaut, a civic official said.

The actor shared photos of the officials demolishing parts of her bungalow and called it the “death of democracy”. “Pakistan.... #deathofdemocracy”, she tweeted.

Sharing another set of pictures of the demolition squad, she wrote, “Babar and his army”.

After engaging in a war of words with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut over the role of Mumbai police in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe, Kangana Ranaut is on her way to Mumbai. Raut had warned the actor against returning to Maharashtra after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

“As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport, Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher,” she had earlier tweeted.

