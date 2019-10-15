Brace for heat as monsoon withdraws from city

mumbai

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 00:55 IST

The south-west monsoon has withdrawn from Mumbai on Monday, the weather bureau said. Mumbai recorded its highest rainfall this monsoon season (June 25 to October 14) since 2012, with 3,695.6mm of rain. In 2017, Mumbai had recorded 3,029.9mm, which also saw one of the most delayed monsoon withdrawals (October 24). The official last date for monsoon is September 30 as the season in Mumbai is generally spans four months, from June to September. However, over the past decade, active monsoon conditions have continued well into October.

Currently, the monsoon withdrawal line cuts through Maharashtra, covering most parts of the state including the entire north Konkan region, north and central Maharashtra, entire Vidarbha and Marathwada. “We’ve declared monsoon withdrawal from Mumbai and most parts of central India as the monsoon line passes through Alibaug,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general, India Meteorological Department. “The decision has been taken for areas that are not witnessing any rain over the past three days and based on the lack of weather circulations, which could lead to showers. It has been a good season overall for Mumbai and the north Konkan coast.”

Last year, the south-west monsoon withdrawal began on October 3 from Maharashtra and October 6 from Mumbai, while in 2017, withdrawal over Maharashtra began on October 16 and from Mumbai, on October 24.

This year, the monsoon onset on June 25 was delayed by 15 days. From June 1 to September 30, Maharashtra recorded 32% excess rainfall, the fourth-most excessive seasonal rain since 1901.

Mumbai (represented by the Santacruz weather station) received 66% (1,464.4mm) excess rain with 3,670.2mm rain (second highest since 1951), as against the seasonal average of 2,317mm, and annual average of 2,514mm rain. In the first 14 days of October, Mumbai recorded 25mm rain.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 00:55 IST