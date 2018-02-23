Businessman loses ₹98 lakh as his employee looted in busy market in Mumbai

A businessman lost Rs98 lakh after an unidentified man snatched a bag from his 65-year-old employee at a busy market in Pydhonie on Wednesday night. Nadeer Khan, who owns a bead shop, handed over a bag containing cash to his trusted employee Rajeshwarao Shankar Shastri to be delivered to his home at Siddarth Mansion on Ibrahim Rehmatulla road, which was at a distance of 100 metres, said an officer, who didn’t wish to be named.

“As a flat deal did not materialise, Khan asked Shastri to deliver the cash to his first-floor home. When he climbed the stairs, a man snatched the bag and disappeared into the crowd,” said the officer.

Shastri has been working in the shop for four decades. He in his statement said Khan gave him the cash, said a senior official from Pydhonie police station. A case has been register under section 392 (punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. “We have registered a case accordingly to the statement given by the complainant and are further investigating the matter,” said Avinash Kanade, senior inspector of Pydhonie police station. The police have recovered CCTV footage of the incident, showing a man wearing yellow shirt fleeing with the bag.

A sources from the crime branch said, “The Khan family was willing to buy a new flat. On Wednesday, some deal was to be finalised, but for some reason, it was postponed till Thursday. Therefore Khan asked Shastri to take the cash back home. We suspect involvement of employees and local residents who knew about the cash.”