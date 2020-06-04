e-paper
Byculla constable sacked from force for raping a minor

mumbai Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:28 IST
A city police constable who had been convicted by a sessions court for raping a mentally-challenged minor girl has been removed from the police department.

In March 2017, the constable, assigned to Byculla police station, had gone to his hometown in Dindori, Nashik rural.

On April 3, 2017, the 15-year-old, who lived in the same neighbourhood as the convict, was washing utensils outside her home when he gagged her, brought her to his house, and raped her in the toilet. He then threatened to kill her if she informed anyone.

The girl later told her family about the attack and they filed a complaint with the local police. A first information report (FIR) under section 376A (raping a mentally unsound girl) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) and 8 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act was registered against the constable. He was arrested the next morning and has been in jail since.

“In February this year, he was convicted by a Nashik sessions court and was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment along with a ₹10,000 fine on the rape charges, and one-year simple imprisonment and ₹1,000 fine for criminal intimidation. Inspector Anil Borse, in-charge of Dindori police station of Nashik Rural police, confirmed the same.

“A parallel departmental enquiry was also started against the police constable. The enquiry was completed last week and it too found him guilty of all charges,” said a Mumbai Police officer requesting anonymity.

The inquiry report observed that the constable’s actions maligned the police force’s image in society and hence, under relevant sections of the Mumbai Police (punishment and appeals) Act, he was dismissed from the police service on May 29.

