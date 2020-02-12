e-paper
Byculla zoo to get ₹7-crore ‘Interpretation Centre’ soon

mumbai Updated: Feb 12, 2020 00:53 IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to set up an interpretation centre at an estimated cost of ₹7 crore at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan (Byculla zoo).

The exhibit, which will be an informative gallery on wildlife, green cover and marine life, will be explained through various mediums such as video walls, audio and augmented reality glasses. “We plan to set up a video wall, educational gallery and informative pieces to highlight the city’s biodiversity. Visitors can see the zoo, the biodiversity at Sanjay Gandhi National Park and flamingos, all at one place, through augmented reality goggles,” a senior BMC official said.

However, BMC zeroed in on the Highway Constructions – a firm which had allegedly submitted forged documents to bag a contract for penguin enclosures – for the project after the tendering process. Romin Chedha from firm said, “We haven’t received any official response from BMC about getting the contract. Hence, we will not comment on it.”

Meanwhile, the zoo will get a pair of tigers on Wednesday from Siddharth Garden Zoo, Aurangabad, in exchange for a pair of spotted deer and variety of birds

