Cables burnt in freeway tunnels; Mumbai civic body files FIR

After complaints from motorists about no electricity in the twin tunnels on Eastern Freeway for more than two weeks, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) found that the power cables were burnt. It will use generators for 24 hours till they are replaced.

It has also registered a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons for burning the cables.

“After complaints from commuters, we surveyed the area and found that cables were burnt and some electric equipment stolen. We have registered an FIR,” said the BMC, in a press release on Monday.

Eastern Freeway’s one-km twin tunnels near Rajiv Chowk in Chembur have become dangerous for motorists after the blackout.After the incident, civic body is also planning to appoint security guards. To avoid a repeat, the BMC said that it would increase the height of electric cable to 21 feet in 21 days and will replace the high-pressure sodium vapour lights by 120 LED lamps.

The civic body will also demolish hutments and shanties that are located near the Eastern Freeway.The signal-free road connects areas in south Mumbai to Ghatkopar.

Built by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the freeway was opened to traffic in June 2013. After initial maintenance by a contractor, the MMRDA had handed over the road to the BMC. The civic body has received several complaints from motorists on substandard road and lack of streetlights on the freeway.