CAG on BMC’s 24x7 water supply project: ‘July 2019 deadline, but only 18% work done’

mumbai

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 00:53 IST

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has slammed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over delays in implementation of the Water Distribution Improvement Programme (WDIP) under which the civic body would provide 24x7 water supply to the city.

The CAG has pulled up BMC over the slow pace at which the work is being done after a contract was awarded for the same in 2014. In its audit report to the civic body a month ago, the CAG said that the delay in the work defeated the very purpose of the WDIP project.

The BMC had appointed Suez Environment India Private Limited (SEIPL) to execute the 24x7 water supply project at an estimated cost of ₹276 crore in 2014, however, the CAG noted that only 18% of the work was completed at the time of the proposed project deadline of July 2019.

The WDIP scheme was taken up by the BMC in 2014 to provide uninterrupted 24x7 water supply to Mumbai city. Under this, the BMC had planned to address several aspects including quality assurance of water, leak detection in pipes, geographical information system (GIS) mapping for existing network, asset registration, and customer relationship management.

For the 24x7 water supply scheme, it was decided that initially, two wards (T ward in Mulund and H west ward in Bandra west) would be taken as the pilot project. “It was seen that there was very slow progress in the work by the service provider (SEIPL). In terms of overall monetary value, it was only 18.60%,” the CAG report stated.

A senior official from the BMC’s hydraulics department said, “We have given a satisfactory reply to CAG on the issue. SEIPL has been given an extension up to July 2020.” HT attempted to contact SEIPL and is awaiting a response.