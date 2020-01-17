Cause, they care: More NGOs join Sunday run

mumbai

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 23:37 IST

The Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) 2020 will see its 14,000 participants supporting more social causes, as the number of NGOs has gone up to 291, from 272 last year. According to the organisers, while there are 12 main causes, the same as last year, the list of sub-groups under them has become longer, although the exact number is not yet known. A total of 55,000 people have registered for the run.

For the second time in the run, a non-government organisation called Rubaroo will field participants for their campaign against child sexual abuse. Other charities include children’s education, improving health care, opportunities for livelihood and safeguarding the environment, among others.

“The philanthropy platform of the Tata Mumbai marathon is cause-agnostic and provides equal opportunity to all non-profits to raise funds. Causes like education, health, and child welfare have a greater recall with people, because of the very nature of the subject, but it is only this platform that helps provide a level playing field for NGOs promoting lesser-known and less-visible causes such as preservation of art and culture, tribal welfare,” said Jayanti Shukla, CEO, United Way Mumbai, philanthropy partner for the event.

“We are supporting education and rehabilitation of people with intellectual disabilities. In a space like marathon, the sportsmanship spirit makes people more accepting,” said Archana Chandra, CEO, Jai Vakeel Foundation and Research Centre.