e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

CBI court rejects Peter Mukerjea’s plea for special cell

mumbai Updated: Nov 22, 2019 00:30 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Hindustantimes
         

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Thursday refused to direct the prison department to transfer Peter Mukerjea, an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, to a special cell.

The court observed that the transfer of any prisoner between barracks, is the prerogative of the prison authority.

Mukerjea was arrested in November 2015 and had been lodged in a special cell at Arthur Road prison. However, he was recently shifted to a general cell. Mukerjea’s lawyer Amit Ghag moved an application on Wednesday, pleading that his client be returned to the special cell.

In the plea, Ghag mentioned that the special cell had more hygienic conditions and better facilities. It further stated that Mukerjea recently underwent surgery and is yet to recover completely.

The court held that the transfer of a prisoner from one barrack to another is an administrative decision alone.

top news
Strike in Valley, day after Amit Shah’s normalcy remark
Strike in Valley, day after Amit Shah’s normalcy remark
Priyanka Gandhi’s one-line answer to withdrawal of Gandhis’ SPG cover
Priyanka Gandhi’s one-line answer to withdrawal of Gandhis’ SPG cover
‘How many non-BJP CMs were consulted’: JD(U) on Centre’s pan-India NRC pitch
‘How many non-BJP CMs were consulted’: JD(U) on Centre’s pan-India NRC pitch
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
‘Why is Pant retained?’: Fans slam Samson’s omission from India squad
‘Why is Pant retained?’: Fans slam Samson’s omission from India squad
Chaayos’ face recognition system gets caught in the privacy storm
Chaayos’ face recognition system gets caught in the privacy storm
Union minister reacts to protests against Muslim Sanskrit prof at BHU
Union minister reacts to protests against Muslim Sanskrit prof at BHU
trending topics
Suhana KhanHTLS 2019Adithya VarmaDelhi Court Admit CardXiaomi Mi Band 3iAmit ShahMouni RoyMi Band 3i vs Mi Band 3

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News