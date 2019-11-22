CBI court rejects Peter Mukerjea’s plea for special cell

mumbai

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 00:30 IST

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Thursday refused to direct the prison department to transfer Peter Mukerjea, an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, to a special cell.

The court observed that the transfer of any prisoner between barracks, is the prerogative of the prison authority.

Mukerjea was arrested in November 2015 and had been lodged in a special cell at Arthur Road prison. However, he was recently shifted to a general cell. Mukerjea’s lawyer Amit Ghag moved an application on Wednesday, pleading that his client be returned to the special cell.

In the plea, Ghag mentioned that the special cell had more hygienic conditions and better facilities. It further stated that Mukerjea recently underwent surgery and is yet to recover completely.

The court held that the transfer of a prisoner from one barrack to another is an administrative decision alone.